Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Reluctantly Beat Jazz
Toronto Raptors 118, Utah Jazz 109
Winning Reluctantly
It's getting ugly—really ugly.
The Raptors have essentially given up on winning. It makes sense given their place in the standings and the talent at the top of this year’s draft, but that doesn’t make it any easier to watch.
Friday’s game was a prime example. Every time Toronto built a significant lead, they emptied the bench. At times, the lineups were so bizarre that rookies Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead were the longest-tenured Raptors on the floor, joined by AJ Lawson, Colin Castleton, and Jared Rhoden. When Walter exited with an injury in the second half, the Raptors turned to Jamison Battle, rolling out what was likely their least experienced lineup of the season.
The problem for Toronto was Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes, who didn’t seem interested in tanking. Quickley feasted on Utah’s lackadaisical defense, repeatedly left wide open behind the arc on his way to a 34-point, six-three-pointer performance. Barnes, after a slow start, did exactly what the Raptors didn’t want him to do, erupting for 14 in the second half before both he and Quickley were pulled while Toronto led by 12 with 9:37 remaining in the fourth.
At this point, it’s becoming a bit of a joke.
The Raptors did almost everything possible to lose, despite Utah seemingly trying to do the same. The Jazz coughed up the ball 24 times and missed 16 free throws, yet Toronto still found itself up just six with six minutes to go.
This time, though, Quickley and Barnes checked back in late in the fourth, turning a six-point game into a 12-point lead in a matter of seconds. A pair of Quickley threes in crunch time effectively cost Toronto the result the organization had worked so hard to avoid.
By the time Quickley and Barnes came out for good with just over a minute remaining, the game was decided. Toronto secured its third straight win and 21st of the season, tying them with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, who now sit just a half-game behind in the reverse standings.
Too Small
Toronto’s lack of frontcourt depth is a problem.
It’s not a pressing issue at the moment, given the Raptors' lack of interest in winning these days, but when they do plan to compete again, they’ll need a more reliable backup for Jakob Poeltl. That player may not come from their first-round pick, but the organization has to do better than Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton.
Friday made that clear. With Poeltl out, Jazz big man Walker Kessler dominated the paint, grabbing 18 rebounds in the first half alone on his way to an 18-point, 25-rebound, eight-block performance.
The bigger concern is what happens next season when Poeltl inevitably misses time, even for a few games. If the Raptors see themselves as a playoff-caliber team, they need a more dependable option off the bench. Who will that be? It’s certainly not anyone on this roster right now.
Up Next: Washington Wizards
The Raptors are back in action Saturday night, hosting the NBA-worst Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET.