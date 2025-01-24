Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Get Crucial Stops in Upset vs. Hawks
Toronto Raptors 122, Atlanta Hawks 119
Timely Stops
Trae Young had Jakob Poeltl on an island.
Twice, the All-Star guard found himself isolated against Toronto’s slower-footed big man late in the fourth quarter. But when the Raptors needed stops, Poeltl came through.
The first time, Toronto blitzed Young, forcing the ball out of his hands with a perfectly executed rotation that led to a crucial stop. The second time, Poeltl found himself one-on-one again but held firm, shuffling his feet to stay with the lightning-quick guard and forcing a tough miss.
On the other end, Scottie Barnes nailed a clutch jumper to cap his 25-point night, giving the Raptors a three-point edge. One final defensive stand sealed the deal as Toronto escaped Atlanta with just its second road win of the season.
It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough.
The Raptors squandered a 17-point first-quarter lead with 19 turnovers, allowing Atlanta to surge back as Toronto surrendered 32 points off those miscues.
Still, timely defensive stops and a dominant fourth quarter from Barnes—who bullied his way into the paint and repeatedly got to the line in crunch time—proved just enough to get the job done.
Gradey's Finishing
Gradey Dick’s struggles finishing at the rim earlier this season were no secret. They kind of became a running joke online too.
But things are starting to turn around.
Over the past four games, Dick’s been finishing at a much higher level. He’s still more of a finesse finisher than a bruiser, but he’s been hitting those tricky layups and looking way more composed when driving to the hoop. And when he gets the chance to show off his athleticism, he hasn’t disappointed.
Against the Hawks, Jakob Poeltl set him up for an impressive alley-oop in the first half as the Raptors built an early double-digit lead. Then in the third quarter, he threw down another dunk—his fourth in the last two games.
Dick also flashed some off-the-dribble playmaking. In one sequence, he attacked a hard closeout in the corner, drove aggressively to the hoop, and, mid-air, adjusted to dish a slick pass to Bruce Brown under the basket for an even better look.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore still has a long way to go in his development as he works to round out his game on both ends of the floor. But Dick has looked better lately, finishing Thursday's game with 14 points including a perfect 5-for-5 from inside the paint.
Trade Season
It’s time for the Raptors to start making some calls.
Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher shouldn’t be on this team in two weeks. That’s not to say they’re holding the organization back—not in the traditional sense at least. Instead, they’re just productive enough off the bench to disrupt Toronto’s broader goals for the stretch run.
Now healthy, Brown has shown he can make an impact. He’s strung together a solid stretch of games, bringing much-needed stability off the bench. His chemistry with Kelly Olynyk has stood out, and his ability to thrive alongside high-IQ players has been clear. That was on display early in the fourth quarter when a sharp off-ball cut led to an easy finish off a pinpoint pass from Jakob Poeltl, giving Toronto a six-point lead.
Boucher has been solid as well. While his path to consistent minutes on a contender may not be as clear, plenty of thin playoff teams could use a versatile forward to bolster their frontcourt depth.
The two veterans combined for 35 points with Brown scoring a season-high 18 on 8-for-12 shooting.
Even Olynyk—who seems less likely to be dealt—has carved out a nice role as a facilitator while continuing to hit three-pointers at nearly a 50 percent clip. He chipped in 11 points and remains a steadying presence in the lineup.
Ideally, Toronto would fetch a decent return—multiple second-round picks for the pair would be a win. But even if the trade market doesn’t yield great offers, moving on from Brown and Boucher could amount to addition by subtraction at least if the Raptors hope to improve their lottery odds in the long run.
Up Next: Atlanta Hawks
The Raptors will be in for a rematch with the Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.