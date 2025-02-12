Takeaways For Toronto as Raptors Pull Shocking Upset over 76ers
Toronto Raptors 106, Philadelphia 76ers 103
Quickley Helps
Immanuel Quickley is here to stay.
That shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering Toronto signed the 25-year-old to a long-term deal last summer. But with injuries limiting him this season, frustration has started to build. At times, it feels like Quickley has become a scapegoat for how poorly things have gone.
Injuries have been an issue, but when he’s on the court, he brings something special.
His pull-up three-point shooting adds an element to Toronto’s offense that has been sorely lacking. He showcased that ability in the third quarter, dribbling around a handoff from Jonathan Mogbo to create an advantage before quickly changing direction and drilling a pull-up three.
As a playmaker, he remains Toronto’s best option as a traditional point guard. Early in the game, he penetrated the paint, elevated, and found Ochai Agbaji open in the corner for a three.
Quickley’s presence also takes pressure off Scottie Barnes, allowing him to focus on what he does best—getting downhill, attacking the paint, and finishing at the rim. That was on full display Tuesday, as Barnes stayed aggressive without settling for ill-advised jumpers or forced three-pointers. He punished the 76ers inside, finishing with 33 points, including 12-for-15 from the free throw line, while Quickley provided spacing and kept the defense honest.
When Toronto needed a bucket late, Barnes went right at Embiid in isolation, floating in a tough shot over the former MVP. Moments later, Quickley followed by drawing a foul as he challenged Embiid inside.
That proved to be enough.
Embiid passed up an open three-pointer in the final minute before fumbling the ball on a drive to the hoop, drawing boos from the Philadelphia crowd.
Quickley finished with 23 points, a game-high plus-23, and four three-pointers in 34 minutes—his highest playing time of the season.
Chomche Joins the Rotation
Ulrich Chomche got his first meaningful NBA minutes this season, and it came on a memorable night against fellow countryman Joel Embiid.
Was it a standout performance? Not exactly. Chomche finished minus-12 in 12 minutes. But he made his presence felt, rejecting a Justin Edwards layup with an impressive block and smothering an Embiid shot attempt to force a jump ball.
Chomche still has plenty of development ahead and will likely return to the G League once Jakob Poeltl is healthy. For one night it was special to see him share the floor with the greatest Cameroonian player in NBA history.
Lottery Look
The Raptors had built some separation from the Brooklyn Nets, who hold the sixth-worst record in the league. It’s still a bit early to focus too much on single-game results, but with the win, Toronto moves within 2.5 games of Brooklyn for the sixth spot in the lottery while sitting 2.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the fourth-worst record in the league.
Up Next: Cleveland Cavaliers
The Raptors will return home to host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.