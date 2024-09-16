Top Unsigned Free Agents as Raptors Remain With Open Roster Spot
The Toronto Raptors continue to wait with flexibility.
With two weeks to go before the start of training camp, the Raptors still have one open roster spot for training camp and financial flexibility to use courtesy of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. There's no obvious choice for Toronto to pursue in free agency this late in the summer, but there remain a few intriguing options if the Raptors want to bring in one more player on a non-guaranteed deal to compete with Bruno Fernando.
Markelle Fultz / Point Guard
It's a bit of a surprise that Markelle Fultz remains unsigned so late into free agency. The 26-year-old former No. 1 pick averaged 7.8 points last season across 43 games for the Orlando Magic and while he's certainly not the game-changing player he was once expected to be, he's still a useful NBA player.
Toronto suddenly has some point guard depth with Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead backing up Immanuel Quickley this year. Both Mitchell and Shead are not particularly effective three-point shooters and the same goes for Fultz who's a career 27.4% shooter from three-point range. The lack of shooting and redundance at the position makes Fultz a bit of a weird fit, but there's enough talent that camp invite could be interesting.
Doug McDermott / Forward
Doug McDermott certainly doesn't fit with Toronto's long-term rebuilding vision, but the 32-year-old brings the kind of three-point shooting the Raptors could desperately use. He'd be a reliable veteran off the bench for Toronto and could give the Raptors some more floor spacing as a depth option thanks to his career 41% three-point stroke.
The Raptors have wanted to augment their young core with some veteran leadership over the past few years and adding McDermott to the training camp roster seems like a low-cost move that wouldn't hurt.
Oshae Brissett / Forward
The Raptors are quite familiar with Canadian forward Oshae Brissett who initially signed in Toronto as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NBA draft. Brissett has shown flashes as an effective forward, averaging 9.6 points per game between 2020 and 2022 with the Indiana Pacers. At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, he'd provide Toronto with some more wing depth, the kind of the organization has been lacking since trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.
Brissett, 26, spent last season with the Boston Celtics and profiles as the kind of player who should get a deal to compete somewhere for training camp.