Raptors Add Undrafted Free Agents As Summer League Nears
The Toronto Raptors weren't done with Ulrich Chomche on Thursday night.
Just moments after Toronto submitted the No. 57 pick, the phone calls began as the organization started to fill out its roster with undrafted free agents both for next season and for Summer League.
The most notable name to join Toronto will be Utah Utes center Branden Carlson who has reportedly agreed to take the organization's final two-way spot for next season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Carlson is a fifth-year senior who averaged 17 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Utes this past year while shooting 50.1% from the floor and 37.9% from three-point range on nearly five attempts per game. He'll offer Toronto a little more floor-spacing and frontcourt size as a 7-footer with an intriguing three-point shot.
Toronto also reportedly inked Canadian forward Quincy Guerrier to an Exhibit 10 deal that'll allow Guerrier to join the organization in training camp. The Montreal native will have a chance to fight for a roster spot but will likely be waived before joining the Raptors 905 next season. He too is a fifth-year senior who averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 37.4% from behind the arc at Illinois last season.
Ohio State's Jamison Battle and Kansas State's Tylor Perry will join Toronto's Summer League team, according to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and Blake Murphy of Sportsnet. Battle, 23, is a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 15.3 points with a 43.3% three-point stroke for the Buckeyes last season. Perry is a 5-foot-11 point guard who averaged 15.3 and 4.4 assists per game for the Wildcats as a junior.
Toronto's Summer League schedule will begin on July 13 in Las Vegas.