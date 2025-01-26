Raptors Add Key Starter to Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Showdown
Jakob Poeltl has unexpectedly appeared on the injury report with back stiffness ahead of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
This is the first time Poeltl has been listed with a back issue this season. The big man played 27 minutes on Saturday in Toronto's win over the Atlanta Hawks. The victory marked the Raptors’ third straight and fifth in their last six games.
Toronto may also be without Kelly Olynyk, who remains questionable as he nurses a calf injury. If neither Poeltl nor Olynyk can suit up, the Raptors might be forced to start Orlando Robinson. The 24-year-old joined the team on a 10-day contract just a week ago and has yet to play significant minutes with the roster. The Raptors may also turn to Jonathan Mogbo who will be available for Toronto after being recalled from the G League.
Ochai Agbaji is listed as questionable as he continues to recover from a right-hand laceration. Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley remains sidelined with a hip issue that has kept him out of the last six games. Quickley has not returned to practice, and there’s no timeline for his return.
The Pelicans are dealing with their own injury challenges. Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones have been ruled out, while Dejounte Murray is questionable after missing Saturday’s game due to multiple injuries. Zion Williamson, however, is expected to play. The former No. 1 pick has been limited to just 11 games this season.
New Orleans currently holds the NBA's third-worst record, sitting just 1.5 games ahead of Toronto in the reverse standings.