Raptors Add More Backcourt Depth With Defense-First Point Guard
The Toronto Raptors are filling out their backcourt.
The addition of Davion Mitchell on Thursday afternoon gave Toronto one defense-first point guard to back up Immanuel Quickley but the Raptors weren't done there. With the 45th pick in the draft, Toronto added Jamal Shead, another hard-nosed point guard out of Houston to give the Raptors a little more defensive fortitude.
Shead spent four years with the Cougars where he developed into one of the country's peskiest defensive guards. He earned the NCAA's Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season and was named a consensus All-American while averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this year.
Offensively, the 6-foot Shead is more limited. He shot just 30.9% from three-point range and his lack of size limits him when it comes to attacking in the paint. He's a very good playmaker and should be able to run the offense for Toronto's second unit, but it may be tough for Shead to see the court unless his shooting comes along going forward.
What Shead will provide is the kind of on-ball defense the team was lacking last season. He's comfortable getting into opposing guards at the point of attack and uses his quick hands to poke the ball loose and disrupt plays.
Expect Shead to spent time in the G League next season for Toronto as the organization helps develop his outside game, but with Mitchell under contract for just one more season, it's wouldn't be surprising if Shead becomes Toronto's backup point guard down the road.
More to come.