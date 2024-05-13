Mock Draft: Raptors Add Duke's Developmental Big At No. 19
The dream of a top pick has come to an end.
The Toronto Raptors conveyed the No. 8 pick to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon and now the organization can begin focusing on No. 19, Toronto’s first and only pick in the first round.
One name that’s already come up in that spot is Duke’s Kyle Filipowski who ESPN has projected to be Toronto’s choice when the pick originally owned by the Indiana Pacers rolls around.
“The Raptors can add size with Filipowski, who has one of the wider ranges among projected first-rounders,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote. “His skill level and offensive versatility could make him a unique player if he can improve his perimeter shooting. After making strides defensively last season, he'll likely have to be deployed alongside a rim protector, making him more of a specific fit for teams willing to play with two bigs. His ability to play all over the floor, pass and potentially create mismatches at his size make him intriguing for the long term.”
The 7-foot Filipowski is a multi-threat offensive player whose three-point stroke has a chance to make him an impact player at the next level. He averaged 16.4 points, 2.8 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore this past year while shooting 34.8% from behind the arc.
The three-point stroke could be the real make-or-break factor for Filipowski who shot just 28.2% as a freshman and wasn’t a particularly reliable free-throw shooter this past season. If the 6.6 percentage point increase in his distance shooting this past year is real, Filipowski could become one of the few floor-stretching bigs found later in the first round.
Inside the arc, Filipowski is a talented passer with an impressive feel for the game. He keeps the ball moving and would allow Toronto to continue running its offense through the post when Jakob Poeltl or Kelly Olynyk are off the floor.
Filipowski’s defense is a bit of a bigger question.
He averaged 1.5 blocks per game this past season and he was the starting center for a Blue Devils’ defense that was among the best in the country. He plays with good defensive positioning, but his lack of strength at this point in his career is a little limiting.
Considering Toronto’s need for a developmental big, Filipowski makes a ton of sense later in the first round. The organization can slow play it with the New York native, giving him time behind Poeltl and Olynyk. Eventually, though, it wouldn’t be shocking if Toronto opted to move on from one of its veteran guards to create more playing time for a player like Filipowski.