Toronto Raptors Among Favorites to Win 2025 NBA Summer League
The Toronto Raptors have never won an NBA Summer League title, but that might change this year
Toronto enters Las Vegas with the second-best odds to win the event, listed at +650 on FanDuel. That gives the Raptors an implied 13.3% chance to win it all, trailing only the Utah Jazz, who lead the field at +550.
Of course, Summer League isn’t really about wins and losses. It’s a platform for rookies and sophomores who need more development, and a proving ground for players fighting for training camp invites or a two-way deal. Most results don’t carry over to the regular season.
Last summer, Ochai Agbaji struggled to find his rhythm in Vegas. He shot poorly and looked completely lost offensively. But when the regular season began, he carved out a real role in Toronto’s rotation.
That said, the Raptors are bringing one of the deeper, more talented rosters to Las Vegas. Ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles leads the team. The 6-foot-7 forward from South Carolina brings strength, versatility, and defensive upside. Second-rounder Alijah Martin, a tough guard out of Florida, will also be featured heavily.
Ja’Kobe Walter is expected to take on lead ball-handling duties. The 2024 first-round pick played mostly off the ball as a rookie, but the Raptors want to see how he handles creation responsibilities in a primary role.
Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, Jamison Battle, AJ Lawson, and Colin Castleton all return after spending last season in the Raptors’ system. Ulrich Chomche is back healthy after a knee injury cut his rookie year short and will get a chance to show his progress at center.
Five players are competing for a training camp spot and Toronto’s final two-way contract: Tyson Degenhart (Boise State), Quincy Guerrier (Illinois), Jarkel Joiner (NC State), Tyreke Key (Tennessee), and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones (UC San Diego).
The Raptors open Summer League play on Friday, July 11 against the Chicago Bulls. They’ll also face Orlando on July 13, Denver on July 15, and Golden State on July 17 before the tournament phase begins.
