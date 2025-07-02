Toronto Raptors Announce 16-Man Summer League Roster
The Toronto Raptors will bring 16 players to Las Vegas this summer, featuring a mix of recent draft picks, returning prospects, and hopefuls eyeing a training camp invite.
Leading the group is 2025 first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles, a versatile 6-foot-7 forward out of South Carolina who Toronto selected with the ninth pick in the NBA Draft. Second-rounder Alijah Martin, a high-motor guard from Florida, will join him as both rookies get their first taste of NBA action.
Ja’Kobe Walter, last year’s first-round pick, is expected to see extended minutes as the primary ball-handler. Toronto wants to evaluate his development as a lead guard after a rookie season spent mostly off the ball. He’ll be joined by several familiar faces including 2024 second-rounders Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo, and undrafted sharpshooter Jamison Battle.
Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji, who both played in Summer League last year, will not return to Vegas this year.
The Raptors are also evaluating a handful of players competing for training camp invites and possibly the team’s final open two-way contract. Tyson Degenhart (Boise State), Quincy Guerrier (Illinois), Jarkel Joiner (NC State), Tyreke Key (Tennessee), and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones (UC San Diego) will all be looking to earn a longer look with the organization. Toronto currently has one two-way slot available heading into camp following the departure of Jared Rhoden.
Colin Castleton and AJ Lawson are on non-guaranteed deals and will be looking to solidify their status ahead of training camp, though both appear to be long shots to crack the final roster.
Sophomore center Ulrich Chomche is healthy and back in action after missing the second half of last season due to injury. The 6-foot-11 big man remains one of Toronto’s more intriguing long-term development projects and should benefit from consistent minutes in Las Vegas.
The Raptors will open Summer League play on Friday, July 11 against the Chicago Bulls. They’ll also face the Orlando Magic (July 13), Denver Nuggets (July 15), and Golden State Warriors (July 17) before the league moves into consolation and playoff rounds.
Assistant coach James Wade will lead Toronto’s Summer League team.