Raptors Announce Final Roster Cuts

The Toronto Raptors have announced their final roster cuts with Jamison Battle earning a two-way contract for this year

Aaron Rose

Oct 18, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jamison Battle has earned a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

The rookie sharpshooter had his Exhibit 10 contract converted into a two-way deal that'll allow the organization to keep his rights both in Toronto and with the G League this season, the team announced Saturday.

Battle had a strong showing this preseason, earning rotation minutes in Toronto's fourth preseason game against the Boston Celtics. His impressive three-point stroke and length as a 6-foot-6 wing defender earned him the final spot for the Raptors.

Toronto was forced to part ways with Branden Carlson who had been signed to a two-way deal but was waived by the organization Saturday. Carlson failed to make a significant impact during the preseason after signing with the organization as an undrafted player earlier this offseason.

Jahmi'us Ramsey and Jared Rhoden were also waived from their non-guaranteed deals for this year.

Battle, 23, shot 8-for-14 from three-point range during the preseason, tallying 32 points across 49 minutes for the Raptors.

The former fifth-year senior went undrafted this past year out of Ohio State where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43.3% from three-point range.

Battle joins DJ Carton and Ulrich Chomche as Toronto's two other two-way players who should spend most of their time with the Raptors 905 this year.

It appears as though Bruno Fernando has made Toronto's final roster as the team's third-string center. His contract is non-guaranteed with a guarantee date next week. Considering Kelly Olynyk has been sidelined this preseason, the Raptors couldn't afford to part ways with Fernando without more depth at the position this year.

