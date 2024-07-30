Raptors Announce New Logo & Rebranding Effort for 30th Season
The Toronto Raptors will have a new logo for next season.
With the organization's 30th season on the horizon, the organization has unveiled a new commemorative logo for next year featuring the No. 30 in Toronto's old-school purple colors.
“We’re always looking forward, working for our next championship, but years like this are a good time to reflect on our team’s history and the amazing things we’ve achieved together, with the support of our fans, our organization, and our ownership,” Raptors President and Vice Chairman Masai Ujiri said in a press release. “Rookies of the Year. Our many All-Stars - and an incredible All-Star weekend here in 2016. And of course, our Championship, which brought fans all across the country and the world together. Let’s celebrate these moments, as we look to add new ones to the list in the decades to come.”
The new logo is just the start of Toronto's rebranding effort as the organization said has plans for a year-long commitment to honoring Toronto's culture, city, and the Raptors organization over the last 30 seasons.
Tuesday's logo was initial unveiled on social media and features a basketball with raptors claw marks inside the zero. The claw marked basketball was initially unveiled in 2015 during Toronto's rebranding effort that season.
"In addition to the new logo, fans can participate in several commemorative moments and events throughout the year in-arena, at home and in community spaces," MLSE announced. "Some of these initiatives include game nights honouring different decades of Raptors basketball, a new program launching the City Edition uniform, and a celebration of the 25th anniversary of 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Raptors alumnus Vince Carter’s legendary performance and win during the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest."
Further details about the rebranding effort will be announced throughout the season.
The Raptors moved away from the dinosaur logo ahead of the 2015-16 season and have used red, black, and white as their primary colors since the 2008-09 season. Before that, Toronto's logo featured a dinosaur logo with purple since the team's inception in 1995.