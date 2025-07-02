Chris Boucher’s Time With Toronto Raptors Appears Over as Roster Fills Up
Chris Boucher’s time with the Toronto Raptors appears to be over.
The 32-year-old big man is not expected to return as Toronto shifts toward a younger, more development-focused roster. With 14 players already on standard contracts and second-round pick Alijah Martin likely to sign the final deal in the coming weeks, there is no room left for Boucher heading into training camp.
It is a quiet exit for one of the franchise’s best development stories. Boucher joined the Raptors in 2018 after a strong season with Raptors 905 and carved out a meaningful NBA career over seven years in Toronto. He appeared in 406 games, averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and brought energy off the bench and a streaky but improving jumper to the frontcourt.
His breakout came in 2020–21 when he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game. He shot 51.4% from the field and finished eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. At his peak, Boucher provided a unique blend of floor spacing, athleticism, and shot blocking off the bench that fit well with Toronto’s aggressive defensive identity.
But his role declined in recent years. Last season, Boucher averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes, and he fell out of the rotation entirely down the stretch. Toronto prioritized minutes for younger players and eventually moved in a new direction.
This summer, the Raptors signed Sandro Mamukelashvili and added Collin Murray-Boyles to the frontcourt. Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Mogbo will also see minutes at the four, leaving little opportunity for Boucher. His time with the team has run its course.
He was the last remaining player from the 2019 championship roster and now becomes the final piece of that era to move on. His journey from undrafted to championship winner and reliable contributor will be remembered as one of the most unlikely in team history.
Boucher should eventually catch on somewhere as a high-energy bench forward for a team looking to bolster its frontcourt this offseason.