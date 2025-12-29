How to watch Magic vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are still on a high after beating the Golden State Warriors with Scottie Barnes' incredible, historic performance.

However, they have to turn the page quickly as the Orlando Magic are in town waiting to face off against them. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Monday, December 29

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Magic vs. Raptors on?

Magic vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Magic vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Magic injury report

• C Moe Wagner (OUT - knee)

• SF Franz Wagner (OUT - ankle)

• PG Jalen Suggs (DOUBTFUL - hip)

• C Goga Bitadze (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett shoots against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic vs. Raptors preview

The Magic and Raptors are currently in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with about 50 games left to go in the regular season.

According to the standings, the Raptors and Magic would face off in a playoff series if the postseason were to begin today. This should be an intriguing matchup between two teams with a lot to like about them.

Both teams are defensive-minded but are looking to improve their offence after struggling last season. Both teams have done that in patches throughout the first third of the season.

The Magic are coming into this game banged up with starting forward Franz Wagner and point guard Jalen Suggs out with their respective injuries. Backup center Goga Bitadze, who has been linked to the Raptors in trade rumours, is also questionable to play with a knee injury of his own.

The Raptors have a former Magic player in Mo Bamba joining the team after signing a one-year contract following the game against the Warriors. He could make his debut against the Magic, which would give the team some size to work with against Orlando's bigs.

Overall, it should be a very evenly matched game that could come down to the wire.

