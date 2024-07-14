Raptors Continue Summer League Sunday: Where to Watch & What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Denver Nuggets as Gradey Dick looks to replicate a stellar showing at Summer League
In this story:
Summer League will continue for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet and Altitude Sports will broadcast the game on television.
What to Watch For
- Ja'Kobe Walter didn't have a great showing in his Summer League debut. It's nothing Toronto is going to worry about, but the Raptors will hope Sunday's game looks a little better. Walter's defense looked pretty good, but he'll need to convert his jumpers.
- Gradey Dick had a stellar opener for Toronto and while his shots weren't falling either, he found a way to impact the game on the glass, recording 10 rebounds to go with six assists and 18 points. If Dick can convert his shots and have that kind of performance again, it wouldn't be surprising if Toronto opted to shut him down for the remainder of Summer League following Sunday's game.
- Ochai Agbaji nailed a last-minute three-pointer for Toronto but was otherwise pretty quiet offensively. His defense continues to look good, but the Raptors need the 24-year-old to look more like a veteran at Summer League. The organization has worked to tweak his shooting stroke and the hope is that improvement will show itself soon.
- Toronto's rookie center Branden Carlson looked good in the opener, nailing a trio of three-pointers to go with eight rebounds and 13 points for the Raptors. The 25-year-old is on a two-way deal for the Raptors for this season, but considering his age he should be more NBA-ready than some of the younger players on Toronto's squad. It wouldn't be surprising if he sees rotation minutes for the Raptors next season, especially if Jakob Poeltl or Kelly Olynyk miss time.
- The Raptors have talked a lot about improving their on-ball defense this summer and Jamal Shead's feistiness on Saturday night helped Toronto to wrack up 16 forced turnovers against the Thunder. Shead looked as advertised with tough defense in the opener and Toronto will want to see more of that moving forward.
Published