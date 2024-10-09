Raptors Detail Developmental Plan For Raw Rookie Center
Maybe it's just bad luck.
That's how Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri put it when last season came to an end as he tried to evaluate what has changed with the team's developmental operations. For so long, Toronto prided itself on its ability to turn unheralded prospects into rotation players and at times even stars.
But lately, something has been amiss.
Toronto was never able to develop Precious Achiuwa into the player the organization had hoped he'd become. Christian Koloko, Toronto's No. 33 pick in the 2022 draft, was waived last year following a blood clotting issue. His departure gave way to Jontay Porter's brief tenure with the team which came to an abrupt end when he was banned from the NBA for his involvement in a betting scheme.
Now the organization is turning its attention to Ulrich Chomche.
The 18-year-old Cameroonian is about as raw a prospect as they come. In his preseason debut Sunday, he committed three turnovers in six minutes of action, scoring two points on a put-back dunk.
"For him, this whole season, is looking at the big picture," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said following Tuesday's practice at the OVO Athletic Centre. "I really want to be conscientious not to put too much on his plate and not to try to speed up the process.
The plan for Toronto is to take it slow with Chomche, taking full advantage of the two-year, two-way contract he's on with plenty of opportunities in the G League this year. For the Raptors, it's not just about his offensive and defensive development this year as much as it is his personal development as he adapts to life in Toronto.
"He needs to learn how to eat, where to eat, to take care of his body, being on time for a bus, all that kind of stuff that he able to learn with us and with the 905 during this season," Rajaković said.
All that will come with time.
The Raptors will use this rebuilding year to let Chomche grow in the G League with few NBA opporunities before giving him a bigger look when preseason rolls around next year.
"It's a long-term project," Rajaković said. "We want to give him any opportunity that he improves and gets better without skipping any steps."
Toronto asked a lot from Achiuwa and Koloko early on in their time with the organization. Even Porter was thrown into the fire with five starts last season as the Raptors battled injuries to their frontcourt. This year, though, the Raptors want to take things even slower with Chomche, hoping that'll be the difference this time around.