Raptors Discuss Jakob Poeltl's Development as a Three-Point Shooter
It’s time to start tinkering
The Toronto Raptors have already started toying with some new ideas. Over the past few weeks, the focus has shifted away from winning and toward evaluating their young, developmental players. They’ve experimented with point guard-less lineups, given extended opportunities to A.J. Lawson and Jared Rhoden, and taken a closer look at rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead as he progresses as the backup point guard of the future.
On Sunday, though, they tried something completely unexpected.
The first play of the game was designed to get Jakob Poeltl a three-pointer from the corner. Scottie Barnes caught the ball above the break and zipped a pass to Poeltl, who — unsurprisingly — was left wide open. It was just the fifth non-heave three-point attempt of Poeltl’s career and only his second made three-pointer since 2017.
“I wasn’t quite sure if I was going to shoot it or not, but then he was all the way back, so I figured why not,” Poeltl told Sportsnet’s Savanna Hamilton during the broadcast.
Is Poeltl suddenly going to transform into a three-point shooting center at 29 years old? Probably not. But the shot is something he continues to work on in practice as he tries to expand his range.
“Jak has been working on that shot quite a bit, and it’s something that we’re seeing in the making,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told Hamilton. “He’s making those shots in practice, and we just wanted to take a look at it. So I’m really glad that he made that shot. I probably need to run more of those plays for him.”
Given how this season has gone, that might not be the worst idea. The Raptors don’t need to run plays for Poeltl behind the arc regularly, but if he can gain a bit more confidence in his jumper over these final weeks, it could be a small but meaningful step forward. Opposing defenses have been more than happy to leave him unguarded anywhere outside of 15 feet. If he can extend his range even slightly, it could force defenders to stay honest and create better spacing for Toronto’s playmakers.
If these final weeks are about development, giving players the freedom to expand their games is worth exploring. Even small improvements in areas like Poeltl’s shooting could pay off down the road.