Raptors Catch Trail Blazers Off Guard With Surprising Opening Play
Jakob Poeltl stood alone in the right corner.
It made sense that the Portland Trail Blazers chose to ignore him. The Austrian center hadn’t made a three-pointer since February 2022, and even that was a half-court heave, hardly worth mentioning in the scouting report. A traditional three-pointer? That hadn’t happened since 2017.
But this time was different.
Scottie Barnes caught the ball above the break and quickly swung it to the corner. Poeltl let it fly. The ball bounced off the rim, off the backboard, then back onto the rim before finally dropping.
The Raptors bench erupted as Poeltl jogged back on defense after opening the scoring for Toronto. His teammates laughed and cheered, knowing how rare it was to see their center connect from beyond the arc.
Before Sunday, Poeltl had only attempted one non-heave three-pointer this season and just five in his entire career. This season, he has taken only six non-heave shots from beyond the free-throw line. His role has always been as a traditional big man, setting screens, rolling to the rim, finishing inside, and anchoring the defense.
The play looked intentional, a designed move to take advantage of the soft defense on Poeltl, who rarely spaces the floor from the corners. Whether it was planned or simply a result of Portland daring him to shoot, he made them pay for it.
Poeltl is unlikely to develop a reliable three-point shot this late in his career, but even a small expansion of his range could add a new element to Toronto’s offense. If he can extend his shooting touch beyond 15 feet and show enough confidence to take those shots when open, it would create better spacing for teammates like Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.