Latest Report Suggests Toronto Raptors’ RJ Barrett May Be on the Move This Offseason
RJ Barrett’s future with the Toronto Raptors appears increasingly uncertain, as the team is expected to gauge his trade market this summer.
According to HoopsHype, the Raptors are expected to explore Barrett’s value in offseason trade talks, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s made available in broader discussions. Toronto has reportedly been looking to upgrade at the wing and seems committed to reshaping its core around Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and a more balanced supporting cast.
Toronto reportedly offered Barrett to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the trade deadline as part of a package for Ingram. However, the Pelicans preferred the expiring contract of Bruce Brown and veteran stretch big Kelly Olynyk instead, per HoopsHype and Jake Fischer. With Ingram now locked in on a three-year, $120 million deal and Barnes firmly entrenched as the franchise cornerstone, Barrett’s long-term role in Toronto is unclear.
Barrett was acquired from the New York Knicks alongside Immanuel Quickley two seasons ago in the OG Anunoby trade. The Toronto native delivered the best statistical stretch of his career with the Raptors, averaging 21.1 points, a career-high 6.3 rebounds, and a career-best 5.4 assists per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 35% from three. He showed real growth as a secondary scorer and playmaker, though his struggles at the free-throw line where he shot 63.0% this past year have persisted.
The 25-year-old is set to earn $27.7 million next season and $29.6 million in 2026–27, and he’s extension-eligible this summer. With the Raptors up against the luxury tax, his sizable contract and overlap with both Ingram and Barnes make him the most logical trade candidate. His age, production, and upside should offer some appeal around the league, but Toronto may need to be selective in finding a deal that fits both its financial goals and on-court vision.
Whether Barrett remains part of the Raptors’ future may ultimately depend on how the front office chooses to balance flexibility, roster construction, and long-term planning heading into a pivotal offseason.