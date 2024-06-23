Two Center Prospects are Viewed as the Favorites for the Raptors at No. 19
Zach Edey appears to be the favorite for the Toronto Raptors when the No. 19 pick rolls around in next week's NBA draft.
The 7-foot-4 Canadian center has +450 odds on DraftKings to be Toronto's pick, implying an 18.2% probability the Purdue standout returns home to Toronto. Edey worked out for the Raptors earlier this month and will certainly be on Toronto's radar as the organization looks to add a young developmental big man to its young core.
Edey spent four years at Purdue where he became the most decorated collegiate player in decades. He's a two-time NCAA Player of the Year award winner and led the Boilermakers to a berth in the national championship game this past season while averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.
The concern with Edey is his defensive mobility and how the 300-pound big man will look in pick-and-roll coverage. Collegiate teams targeted him on defense by drawing him out to the perimeter or isolating him against quicker guards and that's likely to continue at the next level.
If not Edey, Indiana center Kel'el Ware is believed to be the next most likely pick at No. 19. Ware also worked out for Toronto and has +750 odds to be the Raptors' pick, implying an 11.8% probability. The 7-foot sophomore has a little more defensive versatility compared to Edey and has shown flashes of being a bit of a floor-spacer, having shot 17-for-40 from three-point range this past season.
Ware is followed by Colorado's Tristan Da Silva at +800, Baylor's Yves Missi at +1100, and USC's Isaiah Collier and Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington at +1100, implying odds ranging from 11% to 8% probability.
The first round of the NBA draft is scheduled for June 26 at 8 p.m. ET with the second round starting on June 27 at 4 p.m. ET.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.