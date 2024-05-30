Mock Draft: Raptors Tabbed to Take Wing from Australia in 2nd Round
It's easy to look at Bobi Klintman and see an NBA prospect.
He's nearly 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and looks like a prototypical wing player. These days, players with those measurements tend to find themselves going high in the NBA draft.
And yet, Klintman seems to be missing something. The 21-year-old was good but not great for the Cairns Taipans of Australia's National Basketball League this past year and his testing at the draft combine was a little underwhelming. It's why Klintman may fall out of the first round, according to Bleacher Report, and end up going to the Toronto Raptors with the 31st pick.
"Bobi Klintman leaves NBA combine week as a classic fringe first-rounder—interesting enough to go in the 20s to a team that loves the big-wing archetype and two-way versatility, but not sharp enough in any one area for teams to confidently project what strengths/skills will translate," wrote Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report.
Klintman's three-point shooting has been a bit of a question
He shot 35.7% for the Taipans on 3.7 attempts per game and nailed 28 of his 76 three-pointers in 2022-23 while playing at Wake Forest. Those numbers are solid, but Klintman has never really been the type of high-volume wing shooter he'll likely need to be at the next level.
He lacks the kind of explosiveness to be a great on-ball creator and didn't show much in terms of playmaking skills this past season. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the floor in the NBL.
Klintman's size allows him to be a bit of a versatile defender, but he lacks the lateral quickness necessary to switch onto quicker players. If he can add strength, he might be able to take on bigger assignments, but he profiles more as a solid wing defender than anything else.
Toronto has made it clear this summer that the organization is hoping to add more wing size and in that sense, Klintman certainly fits a need for the Raptors. He'd give Toronto the kind of 6-foot-9 wing defender the roster has been lacking ever since trading away Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa.
While there are certainly some holes in Klintman's game, his three-point shooting, size, and defensive potential suggest he can develop into the type of 3-and-D wing player the NBA has fallen in love with in recent years. If he does fall out of the first round, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Toronto scoop up Klintman to fill a void the organization has on its bench right now.