Raptors Share the Reasoning Behind Toronto's New Unique Starting Lineup
It’s time to start tinkering.
That’s what a rebuild is all about, right? The Toronto Raptors aren’t so worried about wins and losses but rather what this season can illuminate about the future. It’s why the Raptors decided to try something a little strange Thursday night, opting to start the game without a traditional point guard on the court.
Did it work?
Not particularly well. Toronto played 10 minutes with the group and was outscored by nine points. The brief stint to start the game and to open the second half featured seven turnovers and just six assists which is a tad concerning given that ball-handling is the weakness of that fivesome. The Raptors ultimately decided not to close the game with the point guard-less starting unit and instead went back to Davion Mitchell who subbed in for Ochai Agbaji in crunch time.
But what’s more interesting is the fact that Toronto opted to go in that direction to begin with.
“I wanted to see Scottie having the ball more in his hands, and RJ in that first unit, adding some size is not bad thing as well,” said Raptors coach Darko Rajaković. “Also, when you have a player like Davion and Chris coming off the bench, and they’re bringing that punch that like they did tonight, it was great for us.”
It’s a lineup Rajaković hadn’t really considered using all that much until recently. It wasn’t until Barrett really proved he could lead the charge as a primary ball handler over the past few weeks with Barnes sidelined that Rajaković realized there may be an opportunity to start Barnes and Barrett together as the lone playmakers.
“I think I was able to show a little bit of what I can do during this last stretch with the guys out. So now when everybody comes back, it's another tool that we have in our arsenal,” said Barrett who had 31 points against the Timberwolves. “I'm ready whenever the team needs me.”
Toronto’s offensive scheme is based on having multiple players who can do a little bit of everything. It’s why the Raptors so rarely opt for one-on-one isolation possessions. Toronto is constantly moving players around in the offensive halfcourt, cutting, coming around screens, using handoffs, and navigating pick-and-rolls. It's not about having one star playmaker, but rather multiple players who can create opportunities by working within Rajaković's scheme.
“The more playmakers you have, the more players that are capable of creating off the dribble and also good passers I think it's better for your offense,” Rajaković said. “The more I have guys like that, the better.”
This will all change when Immanuel Quickley returns next month. He’ll slide back into the starting lineup at the point guard spot and the expectation is that Agbaji will move back to the bench, leaving the Raptors with a more traditional starting lineup. It’ll give the Raptors their first look at what this core really looks like when everyone is healthy this season.
Until then, Toronto might as well test out some strange lineups and see what happens when players are forced to step outside their comfort zone.