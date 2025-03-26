Raptors Eye Lottery Odds vs. Nets: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
It’ll be a big one for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night as they take on the Brooklyn Nets in one of their last chances to fall further in the lottery standings.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors are two wins ahead of Brooklyn and desperately need a loss Wednesday to have any hope of falling below the Nets in the standings. Toronto currently has a 7.5% chance of landing the No. 1 pick and a 31.9% chance of jumping into the top four, but dropping one spot in the lottery order would increase those odds to 9% for the top pick and 37.2% for a top-four selection.
- Toronto has opted to rest Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley, but RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes will be ready and available Wednesday. If the goal is to lose, the Raptors need to be very restrictive with their playing time. If Toronto finds itself with a sizeable lead early, both players should hit the bench for the rest of the night.
- It should be another night of heavy playing time for Toronto's second and third units, who are expected to see plenty of opportunities as the Raptors look to empty the bench against the Nets. Expect Orlando Robinson, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamison Battle, A.J. Lawson, and Jamal Shead to all log significant minutes.
Injury Reports
Toronto is opting to rest Poeltl and Quickley. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ulrich Chomche, Chris Boucher, and Jared Rhoden are all out.
The Nets are resting Cam Johnson. Day'Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, and De'Anthony Melton are all out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 47.6%. The total for the game is 214.5.
