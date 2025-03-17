Raptors Take on Scuffing Suns: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will face off against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will be right back at it Monday night when they head to Phoenix to take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Suns at 10 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- This should be a losable game for the Raptors, who remain focused on maintaining or improving their draft lottery odds over the final weeks of the season. Sunday was a big day for Toronto, as both the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers won while the Raptors fell to Portland. If Toronto has any hope of catching Brooklyn or Philadelphia in the lottery standings, it will need to drop its few remaining somewhat tough matchups, including this one against Phoenix.
- Ochai Agbaji and Jamal Shead both impressed Sunday against the Trail Blazers, and the hope for Toronto is that their strong play continues. The Raptors plan to give their depth pieces larger opportunities, and it will be crucial for those players who are likely headed for bench roles next season to make the most of their chances.
- This Suns team may be a mess, but Durant and Booker are still a lot of fun to watch. Toronto managed to limit Durant the last time these teams met with some impressive team defense led by Scottie Barnes. Still, Durant's shot-making ability, as one of the best in the league when he gets to his spot, is always a joy to watch.
Injury Report
The Raptors are expected to be without Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, Ulrich Chomche, and Jared Rhoden. RJ Barrett's status is uncertain after missing Sunday's game due to illness. Jakob Poeltl is likely to sit as well, given Toronto's pattern of resting him every other night.
The Suns have not released their injury report as they are on the second night of a back to back.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +8.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 26.3%. The total for the game is 227.5.
