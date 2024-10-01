Raptors Organization Moves on From 5-foot-7 Point Guard
Markquis Nowell will not be back with the Raptors 905.
The former Toronto Raptors point guard was traded Monday night in a four-team deal that'll send Nowell's G League rights to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in return for Kennedy Chandler's G League rights, the 905 announced.
Toronto signed the 5-foot-7 Nowell to a two-way contract following the NBA draft last season. The 5-foot-8 point guard came in with much fanfare as a fifth-year senior from Kansas State. He briefly appeared in one game for Toronto, playing four minutes and recording two points in a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last year.
Nowell appeared in 22 G League games for the 905 last season, averaging 14.4 points, 8.7 assists, and 1.9 steals. He earned All-Star Game recognition in the G League and appeared to be a capable lead point guard for Toronto's G League squad.
Injuries, however, forced Toronto to part ways with Nowell as the 24-year-old couldn't overcome a hamstring strain.
The trade ends Nowell's time with the Raptors organization and will see Toronto acquire Chandler's G League rights for next year. The Raptors signed Chandler to an Exhibit 10 deal before waiving him last month in order to keep him with the 905.
Chandler, a 5-foot-11 point guard, appeared in 49 games for the Long Island Nets last year, averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. He projects to take Nowell's spot as the lead guard for the 905 this year, likely spending time alongside Jared Rhoden, Quincy Guerrier, Jamison Battle, Dylan Disu, Ulrich Chomche, DJ Carton, and Brendan Carlson who should all see extended G League oppournities.