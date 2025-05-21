NBA Honours Toronto Raptors Guard Immanuel Quickley for Incredible Community Work
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has been named the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for April, the league announced Wednesday.
Quickley was recognized for his work supporting youth education, health, and wellness through a number of community-focused initiatives. He created the Immanuel Quickley Scholarship Awards in partnership with the Quickley Family Foundation to provide full, four-year scholarships to the John Carroll School in Bel Air, Maryland, his high school alma mater. The scholarships cover annual tuition of more than $20,000 and are intended for student-athletes who demonstrate leadership, academic excellence, and strong character. Each recipient will also receive mentorship from Quickley and his foundation.
“My mom’s always said the best thing you can do is give back and help people,” Quickley said in a press release from the NBA. “So yeah, I’ve worked hard to be great on the court, but at the end of the day, it’s really about making sure it’s not just about me and doing things that matter off the court too.”
Quickley also continues to support health and wellness programming through Courtside Care and the IQ5 Elite Youth Basketball Program. Courtside Care is a collaboration between the Raptors, Sun Life, and the LAMP East Mississauga Health Clinic, designed to provide free health screenings and wellness education to low-income families. Quickley took part in the event by speaking to over 120 attendees, including 50 young people, about the importance of regular health checks and staying active.
Through the IQ5 Elite program, Quickley helps young basketball players develop both on and off the court. The program combines high-level athletic training with academic tutoring, leadership development, and mentorship.
Quickley is the final monthly recipient of the award for the 2024–25 NBA season. He will receive the David Robinson trophy and the NBA will donate $10,000 to the Havre de Grace Boys & Girls Club in his honour.
The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award recognizes players for their efforts to give back throughout the season. Named after the late Hall of Famer and longtime NBA ambassador, the award highlights players who demonstrate a commitment to positively impacting their communities.