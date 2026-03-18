Collin Murray-Boyles Injury Update Gives Hope to Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Chicago Bulls for the first matchup of a five-game road trip, but they will be without just one of their players on the injury report.

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles has missed the last three weeks with a thumb sprain, but there is some optimism on the horizon. Before the team departed for Chicago, Murray-Boyles participated in full for the team's practice for the first time since his injury. Murray-Boyles is listed as "doubtful" on the injury report for the Bulls game, but the hope is that he can play at some point on the road trip.

"That's what we've been striving for," Murray-Boyles said via the Canadian Press. "I want to get back with the guys. It hurts to sit on the bench and watch when I know I can make an impact, but we'll see.

"We're striving for it, but no promises."

Murray-Boyles Could Play on Raptors Road Trip

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles looks on against the Orlando Magic. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Raptors have certainly missed Murray-Boyles while he has been on the sidelines. The team is 4-4 in the last eight games, so getting him back will make a world of difference. Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley explained the impact Murray-Boyles will have when he gets back on the court.

"It's great to have (the) young fella back," Quickley said of Murray-Boyles via the Canadian Press. "We popcorned his car yesterday, so he’s a little bit mad about that, but he adds a lot to our team, toughness, energy, rebound and scoring, pretty much everything, defensive versatility.

"It would be great to have him back, for sure."

Quickly explained that Murray-Boyles doesn't play like a rookie, and his ability to pick up the system quickly has changed the Raptors' trajectory over the course of the season.

"I tell people all the time, it's like he's been in — this is the problem, why we popcorned his car — it's because he acts like he's been in the league for so long, on the court as well," Quickley said. "He's very mature in the fact that he knows where to be on the floor.

"He's always, like, two steps ahead, offensively and defensively, and then obviously his athleticism takes over."

Getting Murray-Boyles back will help on both ends of the floor, and given how difficult this road trip is expected to be, his comeback will give the Raptors a huge boost of energy on the trip.

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