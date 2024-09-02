Extension Deadline & Expectations For Raptors New Point Guard
The Toronto Raptors have a decision to make on Davion Mitchell.
The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and Toronto has until Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. ET to decide on whether or not to offer Mitchell a contract extension. It's a decision that's made more complicated because Mitchell won't have played in a regular season game for Toronto before the Raptors will have to make that decision.
Mitchell hasn't quite lived up to expectations as the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The former collegiate defensive player of the year out of Baylor was in and out of the rotation for the Sacramento Kings last season and hasn't shown much development offensively. After a solid rookie campaign, the 6-foot-2 guard has seen his playing time dwindle in each of the last two seasons. He averaged just 5.3 points and 15.3 minutes per game last year, the lowest of his career so far.
That's what makes predicting a contract extension before the deadline so difficult.
For Toronto, Mitchell is very much in a prove-it year. He'll get plenty of opportunity as the team's backup point guard but the addition of Jamal Shead in this year's draft gives the Raptors another depth guard behind Immanuel Quickley and leaves Toronto with options. It's not inconceivable that Shead could jump ahead of Mitchell in the pecking order later this season or by the time next season rolls around.
For Mitchell, any contract offer from Toronto at this point would be pretty low. For comparison, Payton Pritchard inked a four-year, $30 million deal before last season despite being in and out of the rotation for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. Zeke Nnaji inked a similarly priced four-year, $32 million deal with the Denver Nuggets in a similar situation to Mitchell last summer. A similar contract would pay Mitchell roughly $7.5 to $8 million per season to stay with the Raptors moving forward.
Those numbers aren't huge, but considering what the market looked like this summer due to the league's new collective bargaining agreement, Mitchell might want to consider a deal like that if it comes his way. Precious Achiuwa, for example, was limited to a one-year deal worth $6 million with the New York Knicks after he was unable to come to terms on an extension with Toronto last summer. Gary Trent Jr.'s situation was even more alarming as the 13.7 point-per-game scorer was forced to ink a veteran minimum deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in order to reestablish his market next summer.
If the two sides can't agree to a deal, Mitchell will play out next season before heading into what'll likely be restricted free agency next summer. Toronto can offer him a qualifying offer next summer to keep his rights and maintain the ability to match any contract offer that comes his way.
It's probably safe to bet on the Raptors not coming to terms with Mitchell on an extension before the season. For both parties, a wait-and-see approach likely makes the most sense ahead of a season that should see Mitchell become a focal point on Toronto's bench.