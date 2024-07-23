New CBA Provides Raptors Options Following Sasha Vezenkov's Departure
The Toronto Raptors suddenly have options.
Sasha Vezenkov's departure earlier this week and his decision to return all of his $6.7 million in guaranteed salary for next year has given Toronto some breathing room below the luxury tax threshold. With 14 players currently under contract, the Raptors have about $11.3 million in space the organization can use in a couple of different ways this summer.
Mid-Level Exception
The most straightforward way to use that money is in free agency via the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Toronto can't quite use the entire mid-level exception worth a starting salary of $12.8 million for next season without shedding some salary, but the Raptors can get pretty close.
For example, the Raptors could sign someone to a deal worth $47.3 million over four years with a starting salary of $11 million and leave a little bit of wiggle room below the luxury tax threshold for next season.
It is, however, pretty late in free agency and the options for that kind of a deal aren't ideal. Tyus Jones is probably the top player still available alongside former Raptors big Precious Achiuwa, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Markelle Fultz.
It's possible Toronto could take a run at Isaac Okoro and try to pry the restricted free agent away from Cleveland, but that might require the kind of contract the Raptors aren't willing to shell out.
Trade Options
The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement allows teams to use the mid-level exception as a trade exception. This would allow the Raptors to take on roughly $11.3 million in a straight salary dump from a team looking to shed a contract.
It certainly wouldn't be a particularly exciting move, but it's the kind of deal that Toronto pulled off with Sacramento earlier in the offseason. The Raptors could use that space to acquire future draft picks from a team looking avoid the league's new punative salary restrictions.
Moving Forward
Toronto has one roster spot open for a player on a guaranteed deal and at least one more open for a player to join the organization in training camp. The Raptors are unlikely to make a big move in the immediate future, but after being stuck without much flexibility earlier in the offseason, Toronto now has options.