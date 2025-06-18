Toronto Raptors Host BYU's Supersized Point Guard Egor Demin Ahead of NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors are doing their due diligence on one of the more intriguing perimeter prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to Cody Taylor of the Rookie Wire, Toronto hosted BYU guard Egor Demin for a pre-draft workout earlier this week. The 6-foot-8 Russian freshman is widely expected to be selected in the middle of the first round, just after Toronto’s current pick at No. 9. If the Raptors decide to trade down a few spots, Demin could become a viable option.
Demin’s combination of size, vision, and passing touch gives him appeal as a long-term playmaking wing. He is a smooth ball-handler who processes the game quickly and thrives in pick-and-roll actions. Demin is capable of making live-dribble reads with either hand and consistently finds open teammates with well-timed passes. His feel for the game, rhythm within team offense, and willingness to share the ball have drawn comparisons to Bulls guard Josh Giddey.
The swing skill is his shooting. Demin impressed in workouts and at the NBA Combine, but his three-point shooting at BYU was inconsistent. He will need to become a more dependable catch-and-shoot threat to reach his ceiling as a connector and secondary initiator.
There is also some overlap with Scottie Barnes offensively. Both are tall, creative passers who excel at setting up teammates but lack reliable three-point shooting. How they would function together remains an open question.
Defensively, Demin shows good instincts but is not the most explosive athlete and needs to add strength. His ability to stay in front of NBA guards and handle physical matchups will be tested at the next level.
Toronto has a track record of betting on size, feel, and developmental upside. Demin fits that mold. If the Raptors move down a few spots or look to add another oversized ball-handler, he could be a strong target in the middle of the first round.