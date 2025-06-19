Chinese Big Man Hansen Yang Works Out for Toronto Raptors Ahead of NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors are doing their homework on one of the more intriguing international prospects in this year’s class, reportedly working out 7-foot-1 Chinese big man Hansen Yang ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Yang worked out with the team this week, according to Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire. He is projected to be selected in the second round and could be a viable option for Toronto at pick No. 39 if the team addresses another position with its lottery selection. The 253-pound center from Shandong, China, brings a rare blend of size, feel, and passing ability that has caught the attention of scouts across the league.
With a 9-foot-3 standing reach, Yang is an imposing physical presence in the paint. But what sets him apart is his skill level. He has soft touch around the basket, a developing jumper, and an advanced passing game for a player his size. Yang can distribute from the high post or the short roll, consistently hitting cutters and swinging the ball quickly to the open man.
He plays with a poise uncommon for a 19-year-old center and thrives in a ball-sharing offense like Toronto’s. Though he isn’t a high-level athlete or explosive finisher, Yang relies on footwork, positioning, and timing to be productive inside. He has shown flashes of mid-range scoring and the potential to extend his range in the years to come.
Defensively, Yang’s sheer size allows him to alter shots and deter drives, but his mobility remains a question. He is not the most agile and could be challenged guarding in space or switching onto quicker players. His development at the NBA level will depend on how well he adapts to the pace and physicality of the league.
For a Raptors organization that values size, passing, and long-term upside, Yang could make sense if the team doesn’t address its frontcourt needs with the No. 9 pick. He may require time and seasoning, but his combination of tools and vision gives him a chance to develop into a unique rotation piece.