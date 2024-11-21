Raptors Host Anthony Edwards & T-Wolves: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday: Where to watch, what to watch for, injury reports, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves to town Thursday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and may be ready to make his return on Thursday. Toronto has gone 11 games without its All-Star forward whose return should help immensely on both sides of the floor. The Raptors will likely take it a little easy on Barnes in his first few games, but his impact should be significant.
- If Barnes does return, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl will see their offensive usage decrease to make room for another ball-handler. The trio has been impressive to start the year and the hope is there should be more room for them to operate with Barnes back on the floor.
- Poeltl has been on a tear lately but Minnesota's Rudy Gobert presents one of the toughest matchups in the league. If Poeltl can't get going and Barrett's dribble penetration is walled off because of Gobert's size, Toronto could be in for a long night.
- If Barnes can't play, Ochai Agbaji will start and match up against Edwards who comes into Thursday night averaging 28.1 points per game. Barnes' return would likely shift Barrett into that top defensive spot against Edwards which could create some defensive issues for Toronto.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Barnes and Ja'Kobe Walter as questionable. Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Bruno Fernando, Immanuel Quickley, and DJ Carton are all out.
The Timberwolves have listed Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo as questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 29.4%. The total for the game is 225.5.
Published