Raptors Take On West-Leading Thunder: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It'll be a measuring-stick game for the Raptors who seem to have found a groove lately, especially at home. The Thunder have been the best team in the West this season and should only get better with Alex Caruso ready to go Thursday night. If Toronto can keep it close against one of the league's juggernauts, it'll be a job well done.
- Oklahoma City rides into Toronto with the NBA's best defense so far this season. The Thunder force more turnover than anyone else and are certainly going to cause problems for the Raptors who have a tendency to caught the ball up a little too much. Toronto is going to have to try to stay poised against a group that is likely going to wreak havoc.
- It sounds like Gradey Dick might be back Thursday night following a week absence with a calf injury. His return should give Toronto more three-point shooting firepower and space for RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes to operate inside. The Raptors have done an admirable job operating without Dick, but the sophomore's return should help Toronto stay competitive from three-point range.
Injury Reports
Dick is listed as questionable for Toronto. Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Immanuel Quickley have all been ruled out.
The Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic, and Ousmane Dieng.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 22.7%. The total for the game is 226.5.
Published