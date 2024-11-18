Raptors Take On Pascal Siakam's Pacers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers on Monday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
Pascal Siakam will be back in town Monday night as the Toronto Raptors play host to the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Siakam is putting up some intriguing numbers early this year thanks in part to his 46.7% three-point stroke so far this season. The former Raptors wing has always been a bit streaky from behind the arc, but Toronto certainly has to pay attention to the looks Siakam has been getting as Indiana's top scorer. Expect Ochai Agbaji to spend much of the night following Siakam around as the Raptors try to slow the former All-Star.
- Jakob Poeltl is going to have his work cut out for him against Myles Turner who has been one of the league's best floor-stretching big men this season. Toronto prefers to keep Poeltl closer to the hoop, but the Pacers make that difficult thanks to Turner's 42.4% stroke from three-point range.
- Expect Jonathan Mogbo to see his role grow off the bench for the Raptors with Bruno Fernando out Monday night. Toronto is going to need Mogbo to step into its backup center spot as an undersized big man. It may not be pretty right now, but Mogbo's development as a small-ball center could give Toronto an interesting lineup to use once he's rounded out his game down the road.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, Bruce Brown, and Fernando.
Indiana is on the second night of a back-to-back and has yet to share its injury report.
Game Odds
The Raptors +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 40%. The total for the game is 233.5.
Published