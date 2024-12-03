Raptors Host Pacers in NBA Cup Finale: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Cup finale on Tuesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their NBA Cup schedule on Tuesday when Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors are 5-4 at home this season, thanks in part to RJ Barrett's strange home and road splits that have him 10 points per game better in Toronto this season. Toronto seems to be a little more organized in late-game situations at home this year and Tuesday's game could be another winnable one against a mediocre Pacers squad.
- Indiana continues to be without multiple key rotation players including its best wing defender Aaron Nesmith. Injuries plagued the Pacers last time these teams faced off and Indiana's lack of defensive stoppers should allow Toronto to score efficiently on Tuesday. It's lining up to be another big game for Barrett and Scottie Barnes.
- Gradey Dick is listed as questionable to play Tuesday and his potential return should give the Raptors more three-point shooting firepower. Keep an eye on Ja'Kobe Walter's role if Dick does return. The rookie first-round pick wasn't a rotation player when Dick was healthy, but he's shown enough over the past few games to warrant a longer look.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have ruled out Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk. Dick is questionable with a calf injury.
The Pacers will be without Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, James Wiseman, and Isaiah Jackson. Andrew Nembhard is questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 45.5%. The total for the game is 237.5.
