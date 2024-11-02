Raptors Host Kings & Honor Vince Carter: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, and More
The Toronto Raptors will honor Vince Carter's No. 15 at halftime against the Sacramento Kings: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
It's Vince Carter night.
The Toronto Raptors are welcoming the Sacramento Kings to town at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday for what'll be an emotional night full of celebrations as the organization raises Carter's No. 15 to the rafters.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game in Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Carter's jersey will be retired at halftime and will certainly be an emotional affair. According to Raptors PR, it'll run for roughly 20 minutes and include remarks from Masai Ujiri and Carter. There'll be plenty of former Raptors players in attendance and it sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers are opting to spend the night in Toronto to honor Carter.
- It'll also be Toronto's first look at the new-look Kings led in part by DeRozan. It'll be the only trip north this year for DeRozan who always gets a warm welcome when he returns to Toronto. Expect Ochai Agbaji and RJ Barrett to be tasked with trying to slow DeRozan who has a track record of burning the Raptors over the years.
- Barrett and Gradey Dick has been phenomenal lately both as playmakers and offensive engines for a Raptors team that continues to be without Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. Barrett set a career high with 12 assists on Friday while Dick dropped 31 points to set a new career high for himself. The Raptors are going to need those kinds of performances if they plan to keep up with the Kings.
Injury Reports
Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back and have yet to release their injury reports. Toronto is expected to be without Barnes, Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +8.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 28.6%. The total for the game is 233.5.
Published