Raptors Icons Share Funny Post In Gym Together
Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan appear to be back in the gym together.
The two former Toronto Raptors teammates took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos working out together at the University of Texas Permian Basin.
"This (is) what you call family fun!!!" Lowry wrote in an Instagram post. "Enjoying the moment.. brother forever @demar_derozan!!"
The first video shows Lowry scoring a bucket over his defender before the same defender stops DeRozan by poking the ball loose.
Lowry and DeRozan spent six seasons together in Toronto, helping to lead the organization to five straight playoff appearances together. The Raptors eventually opted to move DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 in a deal for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. The trade sparked tension between Lowry, DeRozan, and the Raptors organization as the two felt Toronto had mistreated DeRozan by blindsiding the franchise icon with the trade. Toronto's eventual ascent to an NBA championship with Leonard soothed over that divide as Lowry helped lead the organization past the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 Finals.
The two have remained close despite their departures from Toronto. Lowry left Toronto in 2021 in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. Last season, he reunited with former Raptors coach Nick Nurse in Philadelphia where Lowry returned home to join the 76ers. DeRozan, meanwhile, inked a three-year, $74 million deal with the Sacramento Kings following a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls.
Lowry will return to Toronto for the first time on Oct. 25, the Raptors' second game of the year. Sacramento's lone appearance in Toronto will come on Nov. 2 when DeRozan comes to town for his first game with the Kings.