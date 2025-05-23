Raptors Linked to Maryland’s Derik Queen, One of Draft’s Top Post Scorers
Derik Queen is a throwback to an era gone by.
The Maryland big man thrives in the post, backing down defenders with patience, footwork, and soft touch around the rim. He’s one of the most offensively skilled bigs in the 2025 NBA Draft class, comfortable creating his own shot with his back to the basket or facing up. He loves punishing mismatches with strength and craft. His game is built for half-court sets, where he can dissect defences with a mix of scoring and passing from the block.
That style stood out enough for the Toronto Raptors to take a closer look. Queen said at the NBA Draft Combine that he interviewed with Toronto, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The 20-year-old freshman is widely projected to go in the back half of the lottery, putting him firmly in Toronto’s range at No. 9.
The fit, though, is complicated.
The Raptors have emphasized two-way versatility, defensive mobility, and diverse scoring skillsets. Right now, Queen doesn’t check many of those boxes. He’s a below-the-rim finisher who tested near the bottom of the class in vertical and agility drills, raising concerns about his ability to protect the rim or defend in space. He lacks the size of a traditional centre and doesn’t project as a switchable big in today’s NBA.
Offensively, the value is clearer. Queen averaged 16.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 53% shooting at Maryland. He frequently drew double-teams and showcased solid vision out of the post. His feel, patience, and timing are well ahead of most bigs his age. Toronto has recently valued big men who can pass and initiate from the elbows or low block, and Queen fits that mould.
But he’s not a floor spacer yet. He attempted just 35 threes last season, making only seven. He also struggled during combine shooting drills, both from deep and at the line. While his 76.6% free throw percentage was solid for a big, he remains unproven beyond the paint. Playing him alongside Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl could lead to major spacing issues unless his jumper develops quickly.
Queen’s offensive ceiling is real. The touch, footwork, and passing are legitimate. But his defensive limitations and questionable fit in modern lineups make him one of the more complex evaluations in the class. For the Raptors, he represents a test of how much they’re willing to compromise on fit for talent.