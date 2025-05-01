Raptors Tabbed to Maryland Center & Texas Tech Wing in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Toronto Raptors know they need a young center.
President Masai Ujiri made that clear during his end-of-season media availability, calling it the team’s biggest need this summer. Jakob Poeltl is under contract for at least one more year, but there’s no clear backup behind him and no long-term solution to grow alongside Toronto’s young core.
It’s a hole the Raptors could look to address in the draft.
If they stay in the middle of the lottery, they’ll likely have their pick of the top bigs in this year’s class. The center group is thin, but Duke’s Khaman Maluach and Maryland’s Derik Queen are widely considered the best options. Both are expected to be available in that range, and in The Athletic’s latest mock draft, Sam Vecenie has Toronto selecting Queen at No. 8.
No. 8: Derik Queen (Maryland) C | 6’10”, 245 lbs | Freshman
Queen isn’t a traditional rim-running big, but he might be the most offensively skilled center in the draft. He averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, and two assists per game as a freshman at Maryland, showing advanced touch around the rim, excellent footwork, and strong feel as a passer.
What sets Queen apart is his ability to create offensively. He can attack off the dribble, use spin moves to get into the paint, and finish with either hand. His handle is advanced for his size, and he consistently made smart reads as a playmaker from the post and elbows. That kind of versatility is rare for a 20-year-old big and aligns with the style of play head coach Darko Rajaković has looked to implement in Toronto.
Defensively, the questions are more obvious. Queen isn’t a vertical athlete and doesn’t offer much in the way of rim protection, averaging just one block per game. He moves reasonably well laterally for his size and has shown flashes of being able to contain smaller players on switches, but he’s unlikely to be a defensive anchor at the next level.
Offensively, his floor spacing is still developing. Queen shot just 20% from three (7-for-35), though his 76.6% free throw mark is a sign that further shooting growth is possible.
Still, his overall polish and feel for the game make him one of the more intriguing frontcourt prospects in this class. If the Raptors want a center who can contribute offensively and grow into a long-term role, Queen checks a lot of boxes.
No. 39: Darrion Williams (Texas Tech) F | 6’6”, 210 lbs | Junior
Darrion Williams is a do-it-all forward with a versatile skill set and an impressive resume out of Texas Tech. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game as a junior for the Red Raiders, while shooting 34% from behind the arc and 83.6% from the line. He’s a smart, unselfish player who can drill catch-and-shoot looks, attack closeouts, and make quick decisions as a secondary playmaker.
Defensively, Williams brings switchability and toughness. He’s held his own guarding multiple positions and has a knack for jumping passing lanes without overcommitting. He’s not a high-end athlete, and he doesn’t offer much above the rim, but his feel and positioning help make up for that.
If Toronto is looking for a more NBA-ready second-rounder who can complement its core without needing touches, Williams would make a ton of sense at No. 39.