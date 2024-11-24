Raptors Look to Upset NBA-Leading Cavaliers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Sunday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Sunday night to open a four-game road trip starting in Cleveland against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes was on a minutes restriction Thursday night in his return from an orbital bone fracture. The plan for Toronto is to get him back up to full strength over the next couple of games. The Raptors All-Star looked pretty good in his return, but there were a few moments when he appeared to run out of gas for a few possessions. With another practice under his belt, Barnes should look even better on Sunday.
- Cleveland's size gave Toronto serious trouble in the season opener in what was a disappointing game for Barnes. Both he and RJ Barrett are going to have to do a good job of attacking without forcing shots inside against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers are happy to pack the paint against teams looking to get deep in the paint and Toronto is going to have to take advantage of kick-out opportunities when they come.
- The Raptors opted to go without Davion Mitchell in the starting lineup on Thursday and let Barnes and Barrett handle the bulk of the offensive workload. It'll be interesting to see who Toronto goes with in the first unit against Cleveland's dynamic backcourt with Mitchell and Darius Garland leading the way. Toronto wanted to shift Mitchell back into a bench role, but that may be tough to do against the Cavaliers.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, Ja'Kobe Walter, DJ Carton, and Ulrich Chomche. Bruno Fernando is questionable to play.
Cleveland has listed Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Dean Wade, JT Thor, and Emoni Bates as out. Isaac Okoro is questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +12.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 16.1%. The total for the game is 234.5.
Published