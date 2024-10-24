Raptors Lose Starting Guard to Injury In Season Opener
The Toronto Raptors can't afford another injury.
And yet, just 14 minutes into his season opener, Immanuel Quickley was forced to exit with a right pelvic contusion. He briefly remained in the game but was eventually ruled out.
Quickley injured himself trying to corral a rebound and falling awkwardly over Darius Garland. The 25-year-old stayed on the ground momentarily before getting back up and trying to shake it off.
Toronto turned to Davion Mitchell to start the second half and will now rely more heavily on rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead off the bench with Quickley sidelined.
Quickley had 13 points when he was forced to exit, shooting 4-for-7 from the field with four assists.
The Raptors are already battling a slew of injuries to RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk. Barrett is believed to be the closest of the group to a return and may be back at some point later this week or early next week as he works his way back from an AC joint strain.
Toronto will have Thursday off before the Philadelphia 76ers come to town on Friday in what'll be the first night of a back-to-back for the Raptors who will immedately head out to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Further information on Quickley's status should be available post game or Friday.d
Quickley inked a five-year, $162.5 million contract with Toronto this past summer as the Raptors turn the reins of the organization over to him and Scottie Barnes.