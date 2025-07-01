Raptors Mailbag: Masai Ujiri’s Exit, Free Agency, and What Comes Next in Toronto
The Toronto Raptors shocked the basketball world late last week with the decision to fire Masai Ujiri, ending an era that helped shape the modern identity of the franchise. Just as the dust began to settle, free agency opened last night and, unsurprisingly, things have been quiet in Toronto.
With no president in place and a roster that already feels complete, it looks like the Raptors are ready to take this group into training camp. In the meantime, questions continue to surface about trade possibilities, rotation outlooks, and what comes next for the organization.
If you have a question for a future mailbag, feel free to send it in on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Realistic back up big options available via trade or FA? – @webstercorry
I don’t expect the Raptors to make a significant move for a backup center or bring in anyone with real name recognition. If they do add someone, it will likely be a Bruno Fernando type who competes for a roster spot on a non-guaranteed deal. I think they’ll keep an eye on Summer League for a talented big, or just talent in general, and bring in that kind of player ahead of training camp.
Sorry to disappoint.
Do you think the Raptors actually preferred Maluach over CMB after watching Rich Paul? – @bradpullan3
I’m not sure. The video shows Rich Paul, Khaman Maluach’s agent, telling Suns owner Matt Ishbia that Phoenix is their preferred destination. He also says that if Maluach falls past Brooklyn at No. 8, he’ll try to steer him to the Suns. Since Toronto was the only pick between Brooklyn and Phoenix, that implies Paul may have tried to dissuade the Raptors from taking Maluach.
If Toronto viewed Maluach as clearly better than Collin Murray-Boyles, I’d be surprised if they passed on him just because of Klutch. But if it was a close call, more of a 1a and 1b situation, I could see the Klutch dynamic nudging them toward Murray-Boyles.
Ultimately, we’ll never know. No one’s going to come out and say, “We really wanted Maluach, but we settled for Murray-Boyles because Rich Paul told us to.”
Thoughts on if the Raptors will make any major moves before placing a President? – @franchise_77
I don’t expect any major moves this offseason. The roster looks mostly set, and I’d imagine the next big move will come after a new president is in place, likely around the trade deadline or next summer.
What are some names that would make sense for that final roster spot? – @wil_degroot
How about AJ Lawson, Colin Castleton, Clifford Omoruyi, or Jared Rhoden? Maybe not what you had in mind, but that’s the group in the mix. Lawson and Castleton are on non-guaranteed deals, Omoruyi is on an Exhibit 10, and Rhoden is on a two-way heading into training camp. I’d expect one of them to get the final standard contract spot.
Odds that Bobby will get the job? – @itsmikechristie
I’d consider Bobby Webster the favorite, in part because I’m not sure who else is even in the mix. That said, it sounds like MLSE is fond of Webster, and he’s clearly a smart and capable executive. If ownership wants someone to carry on Masai Ujiri’s plan without changing too much, he’s the obvious pick.
Can the Raptors land Ayton? – @ballerdollar27
No.
Toronto doesn’t have cap space and can’t sign anyone for more than the minimum. Adding Deandre Ayton would require a lot of salary maneuvering, and I haven’t heard anything suggesting the Raptors want him. I also can’t imagine Ayton is interested in coming to Toronto. I’d be worried about his motivation to leave the house all winter.
Will RJ be moved this offseason? – @emmettyuill
If the Raptors make a trade this offseason, RJ Barrett remains the most likely player to be moved. At this point, though, I think they’ll wait for the season to start and re-evaluate closer to the trade deadline.
Where do you see CMB and Martin fitting into the rotation? – @rorypower54
Let’s take a quick look at the rotation when healthy:
The starters are Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Jakob Poeltl. Off the bench, I’d expect Ochai Agbaji and Jamal Shead to be the first two in. Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter will likely battle for one rotation spot. Without another true backup big, I’d slot Murray-Boyles into that role in a small-ball lineup that likely features Barnes at the five.
As for Alijah Martin, I see him as a depth piece who starts the year in the G League and eventually competes for guard minutes.
What do you think about Martin? – @fabio.p7
I think he had his spotlight taken from him because of the Masai Ujiri situation, which is unfortunate. I was ready to dive into Martin’s film Friday morning and then that story took over everything.
I probably overemphasize three-point shooting, but in today’s NBA it really is a make-or-break skill. Martin was inconsistent in college, but if he can get back to the 38.7% mark he had between his sophomore and junior seasons, that would go a long way.
He’s a little undersized, but he has a good wingspan and elite athleticism. He’s a winner, brings it on defense, and should be able to help second units in time. I don’t think there’s a huge ceiling because of his age and size, but he can carve out a role if the shot is there.