Toronto Raptors Rookie Alijah Martin Has Been Overlooked his Whole Career
Alijah Martin waited his whole life for a moment in the spotlight.
The 23-year-old guard out of Florida was selected 39th overall by the Toronto Raptors, a second-round pick earned the hard way. He entered college as a zero-star recruit, was a more highly rated football prospect than basketball player, and began his career at Florida Atlantic coming off the bench. Nothing was given to him.
“I’m just thinking about all the hard work I had to go through,” Martin said on Thursday night after hearing his name called by the Raptors. “Sacrifices made by my mother, all the relationships I’ve built throughout these years in college and high school, and what it has led me to.”
But less than 12 hours later, Martin’s moment was gone.
Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment fired team president Masai Ujiri on Friday morning, shifting all attention to the front office changes. Martin, who had been set to meet with Toronto media later that day, saw his introduction swept aside. The rookie who should have been the story was suddenly an afterthought.
That doesn’t change why the Raptors liked him.
“He’s just cut from that same cloth of being a competitor and a proven winner,” said Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman. “He’s been to two different Final Fours with two different teams, which doesn’t happen often. He’s shown a lot of traits that we’ve looked for in previous Raptors second-round picks.”
Martin fits the mold Toronto has leaned into in recent years. He’s tough, physical, and defends with intensity. He plays bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame and brings an edge to the floor that the Raptors believe can translate. He helped Florida win a national championship last season and has built his career on effort and energy.
“My best attribute defensively is my ability to match your body up, being able to stay mentally poised,” Martin said. “You’re not going for every fake. You’re just laying it all on the line. As a defender, you gotta lay your body on the line.”
Offensively, he’ll need to prove he can knock down threes and stay efficient in a limited role. He shot 36.% from deep in college, including 40.5% as a sophomore, but went through streaky stretches. Still, the Raptors are betting on his work ethic and defensive tools to carry him early.
“I don’t think he’s a finished product even though he’s a senior,” Tolzman said. “Get him in our program and see what he can do. He’s going to fight for everything he can get.”
Martin will enter a crowded backcourt in Toronto. Immanuel Quickley will lead the group as the starting point guard, but injury issues have kept him off the floor at times. Jamal Shead impressed as a rookie and should factor into the rotation again. Ja’Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick, both bigger guards with scoring potential, are still looking to carve out consistent roles heading into their sophomore seasons.
The path for Martin won’t be easy, but that’s never stopped him before. If history is any indication, he’ll find a way.