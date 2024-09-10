Raptors Mailbag: Future Cap Space, Chris Boucher's Role, Trade Talk, & More
The slow march toward the NBA season continues to drag on with about a month to go before preseason tips off for the Toronto Raptors in Montreal. For now, though, there's not a whole lot going on. Our mailbag this week features some speculation about next season and a look back at the past.
As always, if you have questions for a mailbag article direct message me or respond to my Instagram stories @aaronbenrose. Without further ado:
Why do you think Chris Boucher had such a hard fall from grace with the Raps? - @shaf8073
Last season was really a be-careful-what-you-wish-for season for a few Raptors players. Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. were often among the most publicly ridiculed players by former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and by the end of 2024 it was clear there was too much tension in Toronto's locker room for Nurse to continue. In the ensuing months, Trent and Boucher both spoke glowingly about Darko Rajaković when Toronto hired the first-time Serbian head coach. And yet, when it came to playing time, Rajaković moved away from the pair whereas Nurse always stuck with Trent and Boucher.
With Boucher, it was just a stylistic and age decision. Rajaković wants his big men to be playmakers and wants to play with more ball movement offensively and that's not really Boucher's strength. Considering Toronto's rebuilding situation, I think Boucher will probably start the year out of the rotation again.
Vince, Kawhi, or Lowry? - @aidonismorydz
At his peak, Kawhi Leonard was the best of the trio and it's not particularly close. Leonard had the highest peak, Kyle Lowry had the best body of work in Toronto, and Vince Carter was the most electric of the trio.
Can the Raptors become a cap space team next offseason? - @jandugurman
Technically the answer is yes, but not any meaningful cap space and there's no chance the Raptors will choose to operate as a below-the-cap team next summer. Toronto has $150 million in guaranteed salary for next season if we include Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji. The salary cap is projected to be $154 million for next season, meaning there'd be no reason for Toronto to try to operate below the salary cap without shedding significant salaries.
What is a realistic record for the Raptors this season? I think 30-35 wins - @a.i.id.a.n.s.m.a.l.l.
The sportsbooks have the Raptors at 30.5 total wins for next season, so roughly in line with where you seem to be. Their tough start to the season has a chance to really hurt their chances this year and would keep me leaning toward the lower end of your estimation.
Would you trade for Brandon Ingram? - @kriskam37
Not in any realistic trade. I don't think Toronto will want to pay Brandon Ingram the max contract he's said to be looking for and I don't think New Orleans would be willing to take anything the Raptors are willing to give up in a trade.
In a vacuum, I'm probably higher on Ingram than it seems other media members are. Maybe it's just that I have his 20-point third quarter against Toronto last season seared into my head, but I don't think he's a fit on the Raptors right now.
Will RJ Barrett make an All-Star team? - @shifty_shaan
It won't happen next year, but it could happen at some point, I suppose. I'm very curious to see what Barrett looks like this season. If his three-point shooting is good and he can be a 20-point-per-game scorer, he'll have a chance to be in All-Star conversations once the Raptors get good again.
Top 10 must see home games? - @jpisadummy
This is a great question and I'm going to save it for a full article, but if you have a chance to see Victor Wembanyama this year, don't miss him!