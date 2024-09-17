Raptors Mailbag: Preseason Focus, Losing Koloko, & Next Retiring Raptors Legend
There's still nothing doing.
Save for the Christian Koloko news this past week, the Toronto Raptors haven't been involved in much chatter for a while now. It seems as though the organization is ready to take this group into training camp with the team heading to Montreal in two weeks.
In the meantime, I figured I'd take some mailbag questions. As always, please direct any questions you have to me on Instagram @aaronbenrose. Without further ado:
Do the Raptors make a surprise splash this year? - @proweld_contracting
It's hard to predict surprises, of course, but I'd bet against anything considered a "splash." The most splashy thing that I think is at all realistic would be a Jakob Poeltl trade, but it would be a tanking type of move and not really a splash. I don't see a Brandon Ingram type of trade coming this season.
What's the focus in training camp and preseason? - @braedon.c10
Defense. Shooting. Development.
Those are probably the three biggest focal points for Toronto in training camp and the preseason. The Raptors need to take big steps forward with their defense and their three-point shooting this year to have any hope of competing. Aside from that, it's really just about having an opportunity to assess this roster and the new faces on it.
How big of a blow is losing Koloko? - @duncanracher
I think losing Christian Koloko last season was a bigger blow for the Raptors. The organization was counting on him to be the team's backup big man and the blood clotting issue suddenly popped up and everything went haywire.
This year, the Raptors have a little more frontcourt depth to make do without Koloko around. It still does not have a lot of depth, let alone high-end depth, but Toronto isn't blindsided by Koloko signing with the Los Angeles Lakers anymore.
Why do you think Koloko chose the Lakers over the Raptors? Bigger role? - @j.shan1
Remember Talen Horton-Tucker? The next superstar prospect from the Lakers? I think the answer is people get really excited about Lakers prospects a lot quicker than anywhere else. It's sexy being a Laker and that's not the case for the Raptors right now.
I'm also not sure the extent to which Toronto was genuinely interested in re-signing Koloko. The fact that he signed with Los Angeles on a two-way deal suggests the Raptors weren't putting a Godfather-type of offer in front of him.
Think it's cool that Vince, Kyle, & now DeMar want to retire as a Raptor. Who's next? - @inthebeaches
I don't think Pascal Siakam or Fred VanVleet will be on that level and they'd be the next in line after DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. So if it's not them, the answer is someone on Toronto's current team, right? Whoever from this group becomes an all-time Raptor is the answer. The best pick would be Scottie Barnes. I could also see RJ Barrett because of the Toronto connection if he sticks around for a while and takes a step forward in his development.
Can Ulrich Chomche finish the season as a 7-9 bench piece? With some 905 luck and development? - @kingfisherfitnessnz
Anything is possible with development and luck, but I'd bet against it. Toronto signed him to a two-year, two-way contract because the organization thinks he's a couple of years away. I think the best-case scenario he comes into next season vying for bench rotation minutes.
How can we tank and develop at the same time? - @rmorrison9
It's tough to develop winning while losing, but I think players can certainly develop skills while losing. For example, Toronto could fill Ja'Kobe Walter's plate with opportunities. That probably won't result in winning games, but it should be helpful for Watler moving forward. The idea would be to force players into roles that are too big for them so that they can develop those skills.