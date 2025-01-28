Raptors Mailbag: To Tank or Not to Tank, Trade Talks, & More
The Toronto Raptors have suddenly found their groove, playing their best basketball of the season just as the trade deadline approaches. But is this turnaround a positive development? That depends on how you view this season.
What’s next for the team? Who could be on the move, and what direction should the organization take after the trade deadline? Let’s dig into those questions in the latest mailbag. If you have a question for a future edition, feel free to reach out on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Can Raps go 30-7 the rest of the way and make the 6th seed? - @denham3000
No, and here’s why. While the Raptors have shown a ton of progress lately, expecting them to play at a 66-win pace over the final 37 games is unrealistic—even with a relatively soft schedule. That kind of run would require not only a dramatic turnaround but also a level of consistency and health this team hasn’t demonstrated all season.
More importantly, I expect the Raptors to make at least one trade before the deadline that signals a pivot toward rebuilding with more intention. Whether it’s moving veterans for future assets or creating more opportunities for young players, the focus will likely shift to development rather than chasing a playoff spot. That means more minutes for Ja’Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo, and eventually, the organization might fully commit to tanking down the stretch.
Should the Raptors tank or go for a play-in spot, given they have the easiest remaining schedule? - @that1mattyice
Even with their recent success, the Raptors are still 5.5 games back of the 10th seed and nine games back of the 8th seed. While the easiest remaining schedule in the league may offer a glimmer of hope, the math is working against them. Even if they somehow claw their way into the 10th seed—which feels like a long shot—is it really worth it? You’re talking about one or two road play-in games and an unlikely chance to play Cleveland in the first round.
To me, the answer is clear: the Raptors would be better off focusing on the future. This year’s draft class is loaded with talent, and securing a top pick could accelerate their rebuild significantly and allow Toronto to start competing in earnest next season.
Is IQ a long term player for this year? - @yo_al3x_
It sure seems that way. The Raptors made a significant commitment to Quickley this past summer, signing him to a five-year deal and rolling out the purple carpet to announce him and Scottie Barnes as the new faces of this era. The organization clearly sees him as a cornerstone piece alongside Barnes.
That said, it’s been a disappointing season for Quickley so far, largely due to injuries. While it’s certainly frustrating, I’m not ready to label him as injury-prone just yet. The hope is that he can return soon, stay healthy, and start contributing the way the Raptors believe he can.
What could we possibly get for an RJ or IQ trade? - @tgoncalo7
Let’s start with this: the Raptors aren’t trading Immanuel Quickley or RJ Barrett this season. Quickley, in particular, just signed a huge deal and has only played nine games due to injuries. Moving him now would make zero sense—both for his value and for the team’s long-term plans.
As for Barrett, it’s harder to gauge his trade value. He’s a strong inside scorer, but his inconsistent three-point shooting and below-average defense limit his appeal. I’ve been thinking about where he might fit best, and honestly, he’d probably thrive as a sixth man on a title contender. But finding a trade partner is tricky. Teams that could use him—like Denver—are either restricted financially, lack the mid-sized salaries needed to make a deal work, or both.
Where do you think the Raptors finish in the standings, and where would you like them to end up? - @shaf8073
Let’s start with where I’d like them to finish: in the bottom three. The past few weeks have only reinforced my belief that this team is one more elite talent away from being a fun, competitive playoff squad. And the best way to land that kind of player is by securing a top pick in this year’s draft, which is loaded with high-end prospects.
As for where I think they’ll actually finish, it’s hard to see them cracking the bottom three. Teams like Washington, Utah, Charlotte, and Brooklyn seem fully committed to tanking, and the Raptors haven’t shown the same level of dedication. Realistically, I think they’ll land somewhere between fifth and seventh worst, depending on how aggressively they pivot toward tanking after the trade deadline.
Most likely Raptors to get moved? - @tmorrison9
Chris Boucher is the clear frontrunner here, and by a significant margin. His expiring contract and role as a veteran bench piece make him an obvious candidate for a team looking to add depth without long-term commitment.
After Boucher, Bruce Brown is probably the next most likely, though I’m skeptical a deal materializes unless it’s part of a complicated multi-team Jimmy Butler trade. Davion Mitchell also has a reasonably good chance of being moved, given his inexpensive expiring contract and his ability to play a niche role for a team off the bench.
As for Kelly Olynyk, I’d be surprised if he’s traded, but he keeps getting mentioned in trade rumors. Beyond those four, though, I’d be shocked if anyone else is moved. The Raptors seem more focused on building around their core than making wholesale changes.
What would a Jak to LA trade look like? - @_ibrahimj_
Let me start by saying I don’t think this is likely to happen. However, if the Lakers were serious about pursuing Jakob Poeltl, there are only a couple of ways to make the money work.
The most straightforward package would involve Rui Hachimura and Jalen Hood-Schifino, along with a first-round pick from Los Angeles. Alternatively, the Lakers could offer Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, again with a first-round pick attached.
That said, I’d be pretty surprised if Toronto moves Poeltl at the trade deadline and even more surprised if it was to the Lakers if there is a deal.
Bigger chokers: LeBronto Raptors or Josh Allen’s Bills? - @arad.asvandi91
Is it really choking when you’re losing to two of the greatest players in their respective sports? The Raptors ran into LeBron James at the peak of his powers, and the Bills keep falling to Patrick Mahomes, who’s well on his way to becoming an all-time great.
Choking implies blowing games you’re heavily favored to win against mediocre opponents. This isn’t that. Sometimes, greatness is just too much to overcome.
What are they doing!? – @kazim_alli_23
Messing up their lottery odds is what they’re doing!