Raptors Open Set vs. Wizards: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will open a two-game set against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors seem stuck in limbo, uncertain whether to fully commit to improving their lottery odds or to compete earnestly. They had a chance to lose Friday against the Jazz but brought back Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley in the fourth quarter, tipping the game for Toronto. Against Washington, they need a clear approach, either go for the win or embrace the loss but avoid getting caught in between.
- Toronto is now tied in the win column with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers as the three teams jockey for lottery positioning. If the Raptors hope to hold onto the fifth spot in the draft lottery, they will need to lose to some really bad teams. Otherwise, they could find themselves slipping into the play-in picture soon.
- It will be another night of heavy minutes for Toronto's young core and a chance for the bench to prove they deserve a longer look next season. Jared Rhoden and Jamison Battle had some impressive moments against the Jazz, and the Raptors will be looking for more of that as the season winds down.
Injury Report
Toronto has yet to release its injury report but the Raptors plan to rest Immanuel Quickley on Saturday. Brandon Ingram, Jonathan Mogbo, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ulrich Chomche, and potentially Ja'Kobe Walter are all expected to be sidelined.
The Wizards will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Saddiq Bey, and Colby Jones. Jordan Poole and Richaun Holmes are both questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 62.3%. The total for the game is 223.5.
