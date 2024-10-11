Raptors Outline Expectations For Intriguing Young Prospect
It wasn’t hard to see why the Toronto Raptors fell in love with Jonathan Mogbo earlier this summer.
The 6-foot-9 forward is long and athletic with all the physical gifts you could hope for in a modern-day forward. Skill-wise, he’s a Swiss Army knife, the kind of multi-dimensional player Toronto used to have its cupboards full of.
Remember the early days of Pascal Siakam? Or the theoretical upside of someone like Precious Achiuwa? Even Scottie Barnes came into the league with that kind of profile.
“Probably feels like a bit more of a Raptors pick,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said after Toronto nabbed Mogbo with the 31st pick. “Kind of an athletic wing who can do a little bit of everything.”
But sometimes that’s not such a good thing.
“If you think you’re really good at four things, probably you’re out of the league and playing in Europe,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković joked early last season.
The goal for Mogbo now is finding out what gets him on the court and growing from there.
Toronto wants to use him as a versatile forward who will occasionally shift over as a small-ball center and can be an impactful defensive stopper thanks to his 7-foot-2 wingspan and 225-pound frame.
“The first thing is that he's an amazing athlete and he can do a really good job defensively and to be disruptive and he has a very good feel when to go and block shots,” Rajaković told reporters Thursday.
Offensively, it’s a little bit more complicated.
Mogbo could overpower his opposition in college thanks to his rare blend of size and speed. He was totally comfortable bringing the ball up the court as a playmaking forward who could bully his way into the paint and create for himself and others.
At the NBA level, though, it’s not quite that simple.
“When he's driving the ball, he's got to figure out that size is different than when he was back in college and how he can improve his finishing,” Rajaković said. “What are his spots on the court where he can improve? And for him also is he's getting a lot of reps and getting a lot of shots.”
Mogbo did not attempt a three-pointer in his two years at the Division I level and in today’s modern NBA that’s not going to cut it. Nobody is asking Mogbo to be even a league-average three-point shooter anytime soon, but the hope is reps in the G League and practice can at least keep opposing teams honest when he’s standing behind the arc.
The Raptors are content to let Mogbo learn from his mistakes throughout his rookie season. The positioning with him on the court, especially alongside another non-shooter like Jakob Poeltl, can get a little claustrophobic, but that’s OK for now.
“He's just trying to figure it out how to play off of his teammates,” Rajaković said. “For a rookie, he actually does a really good job communicating with everybody else. Is that asking a question or saying what he sees on the court? So I'm really encouraged with those early signs with him.”
But finding his niche is what this season will be about for Mogbo. The Raptors want him to show he can be a difference-maker defensively and then grow out from there.