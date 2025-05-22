Former Raptors Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby Went Head-to-Head as Pacers Stunned Knicks in Overtime Thriller
OG Anunoby had a chance to close it out.
With the New York Knicks up by one and seven seconds left, the former Toronto Raptors forward stepped to the line needing both free throws to give his team a three-point cushion. But Anunoby missed the first, leaving the door open for a last-second response from Indiana.
Tyrese Haliburton delivered.
The Pacers star drove toward the paint, nearly lost his dribble, spun back toward the perimeter and launched a high-arcing jumper. The ball hit the back rim, bounced straight up, and dropped through. Replay confirmed his toe was on the line, tying the game at 125 and sending it to overtime.
In the extra period, Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard stepped up. He buried a corner three in transition, scored seven points in the frame, and came up with a crucial defensive stop on Jalen Brunson in the closing seconds as Indiana escaped with a 138-135 win to steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Pascal Siakam added 17 points for the Pacers and spent much of the night battling Anunoby, who finished with 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting. The two former Raptors guarded each other for long stretches in a tight, back-and-forth battle.
Brunson poured in a game-high 43 points, but the Knicks blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead. Aaron Nesmith sparked the Indiana comeback with 20 points in the final period, including six threes, and finished with 30. Haliburton closed with 31 points and 11 assists.
Canadian Bennedict Mathurin chipped in 9 points in 17 minutes off the bench as the Pacers took a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is set for Friday night at Madison Square Garden.