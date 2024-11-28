Raptors Think They've Got 'Something Really Special' in Undrafted Sharpshooter
Jamison Battle wasn’t supposed to be contributing for the Toronto Raptors. The undrafted rookie wasn’t even supposed to be on the roster this season. Had things gone according to plan, the 23-year-old would be in the G League right now, refining his game with the Raptors 905 and waiting for a break that might never come.
But the NBA rarely adheres to the script.
Toronto’s initial plan for Battle was straightforward: stash him on an Exhibit 10 deal, keep his G League rights, and maybe see if he could shoot his way into relevance. A strong preseason changed the calculus. His knockdown shooting caught the attention of the Raptors’ front office, and they upgraded him to a two-way deal, cutting ties with Branden Carlson in the process. Even then, the move felt more like a long-term investment than an immediate one. Two-way players don’t typically carve out significant roles—especially not on a team with plenty of other young players to take a look at.
But Battle didn’t get the memo.
Injuries have opened the door, and Battle sprinted through it. Through the first quarter of the season, he’s averaged 6.4 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from deep on 60 attempts. And on Wednesday night in New Orleans, he delivered the kind of performance that makes you wonder if Toronto has unearthed yet another undrafted gem. With Gradey Dick sidelined, Battle broke out for 24 points, draining 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and looking every bit the part of a rotation-ready sniper.
“I really like the effort he’s putting in day in, day out,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters post-game in New Orleans. “Every time I talk to him his eyes are wide open. He’s focused. He’s listening and he’s really trying everything that we are coaching and teaching to go out there on the court and do it. Is that defensive positioning? Is that how to avoid screens? Is that boxing out? Whatever it might be, he’s focused on making strides and do a good job. So I think we’ve got something really special with him.”
For a team that puts such an emphasizes on player development, Battle’s emergence fits the Raptors’ M.O. of finding overlooked talent and helping them succeed. This season has already seen notable progress from other players: Ochai Agbaji has taken steps forward, RJ Barrett has shown improved playmaking, and second-round picks Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo have exceeded expectations. Battle is now adding his name to that mix.
There’s still a ceiling to what Battle might become. He’s unlikely to develop into a primary scorer or a high-level defender. His offensive game is limited—74% of his shots this season have come without a single dribble—but his shooting has already proven to be a legit NBA tool. That’s more than most undrafted players can say, and it’s more than enough to carve out a role on a team that prizes spacing.
Battle may never be a star, but he doesn’t need to be. He’s a reliable shooter and a hard worker, earning his opportunities through effort and execution. While it’s still early, Battle is making a case that he can contribute at this level—and that’s already more than anyone expected.